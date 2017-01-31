Tigers to rely on defensive stars against Pirates

Tom Watkins believes the netminding partnership of Sam Gospel and Jon Baston is playing a key role in Telford Tigers’ bid for the EPL title.

Telford make the trip to face Hull Pirates tomorrow night with both goalkeepers having conceded just eight goals between them in the last four games.

That run has given the Tigers a nine-point lead over Milton Keynes at the top of the standings, although the Lighting have two games in hand.

Watkins said: “I think it is incredibly important to have two goalies who can play on any given night against any team.

“Right now we are rolling with both netminders and I think it is working very, very well for us.

“With Jon arriving, it has actually made Sam Gospel a better goaltender, and both are putting in some fine performances together.

“They’ve made some key saves at key times and both are game-changers.”

Hull could put a dent in Telford’s lead tomorrow evening, however, with the Pirates having beaten them 6-0 on Humberside earlier in the season.

But Watkins is relying on his men to display the kind of professional approach that has seen them establish a healthy cushion over Milton Keynes.

He added: “I don’t think there will be any lack of motivation with this group of players we have here.

“They’re all fully committed, fully aware of where we are and everything we need to do.

“We’ll be fully prepared to do everything we can to pick up the points on the road in Hull.

“Professionalism at this level is absolutely key. Turning up with the right mentality, the right attitude. Those things are always important.”

Wednesday night’s game at the Hull Ice Arena faces off at 7.30pm.