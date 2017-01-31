Telford FordStore launch is a huge success

Over 200 customers attended a prestigious launch event to mark a Shropshire motor dealer’s coveted new title.

The Furrows dealership on Haybridge Road, in Telford, has been named as the only motor dealer in the county to be named as a flagship FordStore branch by Ford – one of only a handful in the UK.

At the event, guests and VIPs had the chance to tour the dealership which has been completely transformed to reflect its new profile, and to take a closer look at a display of iconic Ford vehicles.

Joint Managing Director at Furrows, Dave Farthing, said the evening had been a huge success and the incredible Ford GT Le Mans super car had proved a fantastic attraction on the night.

“The FordStore listing now means we are Ford’s preferred partner in the county and that as well as the existing Ford vehicle range, we are now stocking premium models such as Ford’s Vignale, the new Mustang, and the Focus RS.

“We could never have achieved such success if it wasn’t for the support of our customers, and the FordStore title reinforces our longstanding relationship with Ford that dates back to the very beginning of Furrows in 1918.”

Guests on the night were joined by Chairman and Managing Director of Ford of Britain, Andy Barratt, and Furrows Chairman Nic Coward, who both spoke about the strong and positive relationship between the two companies, and Rob Jones (Chief Executive of the Motor Sport Association).

Other attractions included a whole host of interactive driving experiences including a Ford GT simulator with the chance to drive around Oulton Park race track, and a visit from the Fiesta World Rally Car R5, as well as entertainment and refreshments.

“The launch gave our guests the chance to see the new relaxed, informal showroom environment that’s full of interactive technology, and to view the Ford vehicles in distinct ‘family’ zones to help customers make quick and easy side-by-side comparisons,” said Dave.

“It was a fantastic evening and on the threshold of our 100th year in business, it was a great opportunity to celebrate the hard work and commitment everyone on the team has put in.”