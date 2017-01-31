Teenage girl assaulted by two men in Telford

Police in Telford are appealing for witnesses after a teenage girl was assaulted by two men in Brookside on Saturday.

The teenage girl was approached by two men who put their arms around her shoulders as she walked between a bus stop on Brookside Avenue and the pathway next to Windmill Primary School at around 8pm.

The men eventually took their arms off the victim’s shoulders and she was able to walk away without receiving any physical injuries.

The men, both white and aged in their 20’s, were wearing sports-style clothing and police would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or seen anyone matching the description in the area at the time.

If you have any information you can call police on 101 and quote incident number 269s of 29 January.

Alternatively, if you want to give information but don’t want to give your name you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or use their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers.org.uk.