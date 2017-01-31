New Year, new look for Tern Hill Hall

Shropshire’s finest and most exclusive wedding venues, Tern Hill Hall in Market Drayton have revealed their new website.

Owned and run by the Marson family, Tern Hill Hall looks a little different to what it once did a few years ago. Benefitting from a refurbishment that mixes contemporary style with the Hall’s beautiful, original features, Tern Hill Hall is something of a hidden gem to many of Shropshire’s prospective bride and grooms.

Situated up a long private driveway, Tern Hill Hall was originally built in 1911 as the residence of a Colonel Coghill and his wife. A wedding gift from her family, Tern Hill Hall was built with happiness and romance in mind. Serving many purposes in its lifetime, Tern Hill Hall has evolved from a home to a WWII base, to a hotel and now in 2017, into an exclusive wedding and events venue.

Managing the development and management of the Hall, husband and wife team Laura and Richard Marson, together with Richard’s sister Tracey Marson-Holland, are excited to see the feedback that is anticipated from the launch of the new website.

Laura comments: “Since we acquired the Hall in 2011, we have worked really hard to transform the venue into a beautiful and atmospheric place for people to host their weddings and special events. It has been a real labour of love and now, through our new website we are excited to showcase what we have created. We are really looking forward to welcoming new couples and their families to our very special venue, and to hearing what people think of what we have created here.”

Allowing potential clients and their guests to browse through the many facilities, rooms and services that Tern Hill Hall now provides, the new website links to all the Hall’s social media channels enabling people to read and share reviews, photographs and opinions on the venue.

The new website can be found at www.ternhillhall.co.uk