Man punched in the head during assault at restaurant in Wellington

A man suffered minor injuries to his head following an assault at an Indian restaurant in Wellington on Friday.

The incident happened at the Eastern Balti Restaurant at sometime between 6.30pm and 7pm.

A 54-year-old man entered the restaurant, which is in Walker Street, picked up a newspaper and after reading it threw it aside. He was approached by another man who punched his head, causing minor injuries to both ears and swelling to his face, which were treated at the scene.

Police are appealing for anyone in the restaurant at the time of the assault who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.

Investigating officer PC Will Stirk said: “We believe that there were a number of customers in the restaurant at the time of the incident and I would like to hear from any them because they may have information which would help the investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555111 or through their website www.crimestoppers-uk.org quoting incident 615S of 27 January.