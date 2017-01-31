Hat Trick for Samuel Wood & Company

It’s a ‘Hat Trick’ of awards for a leading Shropshire estate agent after winning a prestigious national honour for the third year in succession.

Independent firm Samuel Wood & Company, with offices across the county have won the Highly Commended Category for Shropshire in the United Kingdom Property Awards 2017.

The property award criteria stated that Samuel Wood & Company embraced the very latest in new technology and managed to achieve the high levels of customer support that is vital to succeed both in the competition itself and in the property market overall.

Samuel Wood partner Russell Griffin, said: “We are thrilled to be recognised by a respected panel of independent judges from this body, having won for the last two years as well, we feel this Hat Trick of awards will help us continue and extend our market position and help serve our clients.

“We were praised for our exceptional customer service and our business standards, being seen as market leading agents throughout our operational area.

“It is also rewarding to see a regional business such as ours successfully competing and being recognised on a national platform, proving that Shropshire has plenty to offer in the property arena as a whole.”