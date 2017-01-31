Former Shrewsbury Town strikers join new clubs on deadline day

Former Shrewsbury Town strikers Jean Louis Akpa-Akpro and George Waring have joined League Two sides Yeovil Town and Carlisle United respectively.

The duo have beaten the clock by fixing themselves with new clubs in time before the window slams shut at 11pm tonight.

Jean Louis Akpa-Akpro only joined Barnet in July, and has scored just once in the league, during 23 matches.

He was a hugely popular figure at Salop during his two-year spell, contributing with 15 league goals in 83 games.

Akpa-Akpro began his career at French side Toulouse, and has represented Grimsby, Rochdale, Tranmere, and Bury during his English career. He joins the Glovers on a deal until the end of the season.

Waring failed to find the back of the net during 18 games for Shrewsbury. The Stoke City striker has agreed a loan move with promotion-chasing Carlisle United until the end of this campaign.

He enjoyed similar spells at Barnsley and Oxford; and has so far scored seven goals in 52 senior appearances.

