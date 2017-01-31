Former Scotland international Ian Black leaves Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town have confirmed that midfielder Ian Black has left the club by mutual consent.

The 31-year-old was expected to leave this month, after his continued absence from matchday squads – due to “personal reasons.”

It is believed that his former Salop boss Micky Mellon, is interested in bringing Black to Tranmere Rovers.

The ex Blackburn youth product, made 59 appearances for Shrewsbury, scoring four goals, since arriving at the club in 2015.

He has spent the majority of his career in Scotland, turning out for Inverness, Hearts, and Rangers.

Black was part of the Hearts squad that lifted the Scottish Cup in 2012, whilst he also helped Rangers return to the top flight.

He made his one and only Scotland appearance against Australia in 2012. Black has scored 24 goals in 419 matches to date.

Shrewsbury Town said: “We would like to thank Ian for his hard work and dedication during his time at the club and we wish him well for the future.”

Article by: Ryan Hillback