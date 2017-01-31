Donna has transformed agency’s rental department

A Broseley estate agent is adapting to the qualification that one of its newest members of staff has brought to the firm.

Donna Kimberley qualified as a member for the Association for Residential Letting Agents (ARLA) shortly before she recently joined Harwood The Estate Agent.

As a professionally qualified practitioner, Managing Director Patrick Smitheman was keen to get her on board and re-shape the firm’s rental department around Donna on taking up her position as property manager.

Said Patrick: “We had to be assessed to have Donna and her professional qualification which now means we can consider ourselves a part of ARLA.

“This now means we are going forward more strategically and can build even more strongly on our tenant and landlord capabilities, whilst complying with all current legislation.

“Donna’s qualification and years of industry experience is helping to move Harwood forward into a stronger position in an area of the industry that can often present tenants and landlords with lots of problems.”

Donna said: “I gained the ARLA qualification after a number of years of study and exams and I am delighted to be putting its benefits to use at Harwood who have transformed the foundations of the rental department since I arrived on the scene.

“We have a growing team which also comprises of Sam Moore, Charlotte De La Motte and Sue Duckett, each of whom have a specific and important role to play in this department which is dealing with the day to day management of over 300 Shropshire-based rented properties – a figure which continues to increase.”

Newly appointed property management co-ordinator Sam said: “Donna’s customer service skills are second to none. We are working within the guidelines of the ARLA processes and procedures which will take us forward.”

Patrick added: “I am sure that landlords who have worked with Donna in the past will be delighted to know she is now an integral part of the Harwood team in Broseley.

“At the same time, Harwood has embraced Donna’s lead in moving the firm into a strong position to be able to offer tenants and landlords a highly professional service in this most important part of the property market.

“Harwood’s rental operation in Broseley is complemented by our other independently run rental department in Wellington which is very ably managed by long-serving property professional Joan Muir.”