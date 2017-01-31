Cutting edge investment at Qi Van Systems

Leading UK vehicle conversion company Qi Van Systems of Telford, has just commissioned a state-of-the-art laser cutting machine and a bespoke sheet metal folder at its Stafford Park factory.

Following an investment of £600,000 the Bystronic and Amada machines will enable the award-winning firm to speed up its manufacturing operations, while at the same time employing a more environmentally friendly procedure.

The family owned business converts a range of commercial vehicles for national utility companies including BT Openreach, Scottish and Southern Energy, Eon, and Wessex Water.

The firm recently celebrated over 30 years of successful operation and progressive company investment and expansion.

Production manager, Darren Johnson, said, “This is an extremely competitive market that we are in, so we are delighted to have just won several prestigious orders from some of the UK’s largest utility fleets.”

“We are constantly striving to design and use lighter materials within our bespoke vehicle conversions, thereby creating a lighter payload, which is a great benefit to the customer.

“This major new investment in hi-tech machinery will now allow us to fabricate greater varieties of materials in a much shorter time, thereby saving overall costs and production times.

“Following the introduction of this new laser system within our own modern factory, we are now extending our services to offer fellow businesses the use of our facilities where we can cut, punch, bend and powder coat steel products entirely in-house.”

“With a staff off around 70 and two adjoining factories covering an area of two acres, combined with a large vehicle storage depot at Donnington, we now have the facilities to compete at the very highest level within the major fleet markets.

“Our efforts were rewarded last year when we won the national accolade of being awarded the prestigious Commercial Fleet Converter of the Year title, which is true testament to both the company vision and team of staff we are fortunate to employ here in Telford.”