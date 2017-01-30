Shrewsbury Town sign Barnsley forward Stefan Payne on loan

Shrewsbury Town complete their seventh signing of a busy window, with the acquisition of Stefan Payne from Championship Barnsley until the end of the season.

Paul Hurst ruled out any more forward additions following the arrivals of Stephen Humphrys, Freddie Ladapo, and Tyler Roberts.

But it appears that the ex-Grimsby boss was keeping his cards close to his chest; as 25-year-old Stefan Payne becomes the fourth forward to join in this window.

The Lambeth born attacker has spent the majority of his career in non-league football. He fired 35 goals in 46 league games for AFC Hornchurch, before scoring 43 times in 83 league games for Dover Athletic.

Payne spent one season at Fulham during the 2009/10 campaign but failed to feature in the league; whilst he scored two goals in 27 matches for Gillingham.

He has had three separate spells at this year’s FA Cup giant killers Sutton United, whilst he has also represented Aldershot, Braintree, Macclesfield, and Ebbsfleet.

Payne joined Paul Heckingbottom’s Barnsley in the summer; and has so far made seven league appearances for the club.

Article by: Ryan Hillback