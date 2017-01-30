Shrewsbury Town ponder move for goalkeeper James McKeown

Shrewsbury Town are believed to be interested in signing goalkeeper James McKeown from League Two Grimsby.

The 27-year-old is seen as a direct replacement for either Mark Halstead or Jayson Leutwiler. Our sources reveal that one of these goalkeepers, could be heading out of the Greenhous Meadow before the end of the January window.

Mark Halstead’s Salop contract expires at the end of the season, and the ex Blackpool stopper is understood to be frustrated at the lack of first team football.

McKeown has plied his trade with The Mariners for six years – making 280 appearances for the club.

After losing his starting place to Manchester United loanee Dean Henderson, McKeown handed in a transfer request.

The Birmingham born goalkeeper began his career at Salop’s fierce rivals Walsall, before moving to Peterborough.

He had loan spells at Kettering, Boston, and Worcester, before a short stint in Holland with RKSV Leonidas.

Article by: Ryan Hillback