Sandwiches return to the menu at RSH and PRH

Sandwiches and salads are set to return to the menus at Shropshire’s two acute hospitals this week.

A new supplier has been sourced after the previous company decided not to supply The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust following a request to temporarily alter the timescale for payments until the next financial year.

Patients on wards at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and the Princess Royal Hospital will be offered sandwiches and salads from Wednesday, while they are expected to go on sale in the hospitals’ restaurants next week. They continue to be on sale from the hospital’s League of Friends shops.

Simon Wright, Chief Executive at SaTH, said: “I am delighted we have been able to address the issue quickly so that our patients, their families and our staff will once again be able to enjoy the full range of meals we have on offer at our hospitals.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused over the past three weeks.”