Train services were suspended between Shrewsbury and Crewe for a time today after a person was hit by a train at Harlescott.

The incident happened at the Harlescott level crossing on Harlescott Lane in Shrewsbury at around 6.30am.

British Transport Police, West Midlands Ambulance Service, West Mercia Police and railway staff attended the scene.

Services are now running again but may be subject to delay.

Harlescott Lane was also closed to traffic for a time.