Lanyon Bowdler Solicitors sign up to Businesses for Children Awards for third year

Lanyon Bowdler Solicitors has signed up to support the Businesses for Children Awards for the third year in a row.

For 2017, the firm, which has offices across Shropshire and Herefordshire, will sponsor the branded goodie bags, given to all delegates attending the black tie award ceremony at the Park Inn Hotel, Telford, on March 11.

The awards shine a light on the hard work undertaken by those working across the county to support children and young people.

Amanda Jones, marketing director at Lanyon Bowdler, said: “We are honoured to sponsor the Businesses for Children Awards and are proud to say we have supported the ceremony for three years now.

“As local solicitors, we place a huge amount of importance on being part of the community.

“Many of our employees have young families and we can see first hand the benefits these kinds of organisations offer children and young people in the county.”

Andra Brasovanu, awards co-ordinator for 2017, said: “As a not-for-profit organisation, it is thanks to our sponsors that the ceremony is held and we are delighted that Lanyon Bowdler Solicitors has come on board with us.”

Ms Brasovanu said there are still a couple of sponsorship opportunities available for 2017 and interested businesses should get in touch.

She said: “We cannot wait for this year’s BCAs and look forward to meeting with any businesses who would like to become involved in such a wonderful event.”

The evening, which will be hosted by BBC Shropshire film critic Carl Jones, will begin with a drinks reception at 6.45pm.

During dinner, a game of Heads and Tails will be held to raise money for the winning charity. At the 2016 event more than £500 was raised for the The Harry Johnson Trust.

Other BCA sponsors include The Wroxeter Hotel and University Centre Shrewsbury, The DDC Consultant, J&PR, SJF Design and Print, Henshalls, Memo Office, JS Buisness Admin, Kingswood Learning Leisure, Yarrington, Park Inn by Radisson, , MGP Accountants, photographer Ed Bagnall and Vehicle Glass Conversions.