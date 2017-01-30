Be Wiser Hawkstone International Motocross meeting this weekend

The Be Wiser Hawkstone International Motocross meeting is fast approaching this weekend and fans will be treated to a full day of racing on Sunday the 5 February.

It is expected several thousand people will descend on the incredible Hawkstone Park Circuit, SY4 4NA.

With a packed grid of riders from across the globe including Australian, USA, Latvia, Belgium, Holland, Germany, France, Latvia, Switzerland and various destinations across the UK it is set to be another fantastic event.

This year the HIMX Team have managed to gain the support of three local companies. Firstly one of the longest serving supporters Hawk Group, from Whitchurch, Hawk provide the event with all the machinery to build and fix the fabulous Hawkstone Park circuit to allow the race to happen.

Paul Pitney, Hawk Plant Senior Manager says “We have supported the club since 1984 and are delighted to be associated with HIMX Hawkstone International on 5th February 2016, we wish all the participants the best of luck.”

“Most of the riders either own a touring caravan or motorhome, which they use when competing in different events,” The Hawkstone Park event provides a great platform to showcase our products and brand to riders and supporters. We like to support as many local events as possible, Hawkstone has an international following and we are proud to have supported the event for many years.”

Another long term supporter of the event is Salop Leisure, they have enjoyed many years of close involvement with the event. Based in Shrewsbury they supply and provide an array of caravans and motorhomes for everyone’s needs.

A new supporter for 2017 will be Fordhall Farm catering company, we believe it is important to try and promote healthy eating and they provide a full organic catering service, which HIMX are delighted to have involved with the Hawkstone Park event on Sunday. The company are based in Market Drayton.

Tickets can be bought on the gate they are £30 for adults and free for children 14 and under.

The racing starts from 9am and will go on until around 4pm.