Two cut free following collision on A442 at Peplow

Two people were cut free following a collision on the A442 at Peplow, near Market Drayton yesterday.

The two car collision happened at just after 4pm on Saturday, with emergency services including the Midlands Air Ambulance called to the scene shortly after.

Three fire appliances were mobilised from Hodnet, Market Drayton and Wellington. Crews used holmatro cutting equipment to release the two people trapped in one of the vehicles.

One person was taken to hospital by the Midlands Air Ambulance, the other by land ambulance. Two other people were also treated by ambulance personnel.

The road was closed for a time following the collision.