Shrewsbury Town boss happy with a point after draw against Gillingham

Paul Hurst admitted that he was pleased to leave the Priestfield Stadium with a point, after yesterday’s 1-1 draw against Gillingham.

Adedeji Oshilaja put Ady Pennock’s side ahead right on half-time. Gillingham created the better chances in the first period and could have been out of sight.

But Salop rallied in the second half, with Alex Rodman’s first goal for the club, ensuring the club remain unbeaten for the fourth consecutive time.

Manager Paul Hurst expressed his relief that the club managed to leave Kent with a point.

He told shrewsburytown.com: “I think it’s a good point in a game of two halves. First half we started okay but the longer it went I felt we just didn’t retain the ball well enough at the top end of the pitch, and as a result (we) were put under bits of pressure.

“It was windy, it was blustery, the pitch was a bit bobbly and it wasn’t the perfect conditions to have a game of football in and I think with the goal for them, it looks like the wind has just taken the ball a bit further and then gone through to their lad who for a centre half, has finished it extremely well.

“Second half we came out and I thought we were the best team for large parts, albeit at the end they’ve got one that’s hit the post.

“But I thought we could have got ourselves in front in the period where I thought we were the dominant team.”

