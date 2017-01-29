Match Report: Gillingham 1 – 1 Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town continue their recent unbeaten run; as Alex Rodman records his first goal for the club.

The former Notts County winger struck just after the hour to cancel out Adedeji Oshilaja’s opener for the hosts.

Paul Hurst named the same eleven that beat Oldham last time out. Stephen Humphrys was on the bench, whilst Louis Dodds and Ryan McGivern returned to the fold.

Town started the game brightly. A corner was cleared only as far as Alex Rodman, who fired over the bar.

The home team’s first chance came through former Coventry City striker Cody McDonald. Bradley Dack slotted the ball through to McDonald who evaded the advances of Aristote Nsiala, his attempt was heroically blocked by Jayson Leutwiler.

Then former Crystal Palace winger Elliot List skimmed Junior Brown before drilling a cross into the box. The clearance fell invitingly to Josh Wright, but he was to be denied by another fine Leutwiler stop.

Shrewsbury were still creating chances of their own. Joe Riley’s curling free-kick was clawed away by ex-Leyton Orient keeper Stuart Nelson.

Just before the break, Gillingham turned defence into attack when Nelson cleared the ball up-field. Aristote Nsiala misjudged the flight, and Adedeji Oshilaja took advantage to strike home.

At the beginning of the second half, Jayson Leutwiler needed to be alert to parry Cody McDonald’s low drive.

Moments later Shaun Whalley found Alex Rodman who’s effort was comfortably held by Stuart Nelson.

Freddie Ladapo, Abu Ogogo, and Gary Deegan all saw shots blocked as the away side cranked up the pressure.

In the 63rd minute, Shrewsbury were rewarded for their perseverance with an equaliser. Excellent link-up play between Shaun Whalley and Joe Riley, saw the ball drop fortuitously for Alex Rodman, who prodded home.

The home side should have nudged themselves ahead as the game drew to a close. Cody McDonald’s strike was fumbled by Jayson Leutwiler. The ball rebounded to Max Ehmer who somehow hit the post from close range.

In the last action of the contest, new signing Stephen Humphry’s saw his attempt blocked by Stuart Nelson.

The point sees Salop move up to 19th, whilst Gillingham remain in 17th. Town welcome Bury next Saturday, whilst Gillingham visit Bradford.

Attendance: 5,316 (223 Town fans)

Team Line Ups:

Gillingham: (4-4-1-1)

1. Nelson, 2. Jackson, 5. Ehmer, 6. Oshilaja, 12. Konchesky, 7. Wagstaff, 8. Hessenthaler, 44. Wright, 21. List (72), 23. Dack (90), 10. McDonald (90)

Subs: 3.Garmston (72), 9. Donnelly (90), 11. Knott, 16. Osaoabe, 30. Holy, 33. Byrne, 50. Emmanuel-Thomas (90)

Subs Not Used: 11. Knott, 16. Osaoabe, 30. Holy, 33. Byrne

Shrewsbury Town: (4-4-2)

1. Leutwiler, 2. Riley, 22. Nsiala, 3. Sadler, 12. Brown, 7. Whalley, 18. Deegan, 8. Ogogo, 23. Rodman (87), 19. Ladapo (71), 27. Roberts (79)

Subs: 4. McGivern, 9. Humphrys (71), 10. Dodds (79), 15. Smith, 16. Morris (87), 21. Halstead, 24. El-Abd

Subs Not Used: 4. McGivern, 15. Smith, 21. Halstead, 24. El-Abd

Other League One Results:

Bristol Rovers 1 – 0 Swindon

Bolton 1 – 2 Charlton

Bury 3 – 3 Walsall

Fleetwood 1 – 1 Southend

Northampton 3 – 0 Coventry

Oldham 1 – 2 Bradford

Peterborough 0 – 4 MK Dons

Scunthorpe 3 – 2 Port Vale

Report by: Ryan Hillback