Firefighters were last night called to a fire involving a bin store at a block of flats in Telford.

Two crews from Telford Central were called to the three storey block of flats at Bembridge, Brookside, at around 8.43pm.

They used one hose reel jet, a covering jet and breathing apparatus to tackle the fire.

Smoke was also cleared from the area using Positive Pressure Ventilation.