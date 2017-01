A woman was cut free from a vehicle following a collision on the A41 at Albrighton last night.

The crash happened on Newport Road at around 7.15pm.

The casualty was extricated from vehicle by fire service personnel using cutting equipment and conveyed to hospital.

Four fire appliances including the Rescue Tender were mobilised from Albrighton, Telford Central and Wellington.

West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police were also at the scene.