Shropshire professor consolidates Olympic links

A renowned county professor has had an article published in the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) Manual of Sports Cardiology, helping maintain Shropshire’s ongoing links with the Olympics.

Professor John Buckley of University Centre Shrewsbury is an expert on cardiovascular recovery and rehabilitation who specialises in the impact of sedentary behaviour and physical activity on heart health. His research into the benefits of using standing desks at work attracted international media attention last year.

Prof. Buckley’s work as a national leader in physical activity has included being part of a special advisory group to England’s Chief Medical Officer, and he has recently been invited to a World Health Organisation (WHO) meeting entitled Rehabilitation 2030: A Call for Action, which aims to raise awareness about the need for cardiac rehabilitation services worldwide.

Professor Buckley said: “It really is a huge honour and a highlight of my career to have my work linked with the world’s most renowned institutions in sport, exercise and health, the IOC and WHO.”

The modern Olympic Games were revived in Much Wenlock by Dr William Penny Brookes, and the 2012 London Olympics brought the world’s media to the county. Prof. Buckley visited the Wenlock Olympian Society’s archives this week to explore some of Dr Brookes’ ground-breaking research into the benefits of exercise and to meet archivist Chris Cannon, who has also recently had been in print. Mr Cannon’s story about a quartet of silver cups which found their way back to Wenlock after many decades in Africa was published in the Journal of Olympic History.