Shropshire Council warns utilities companies to carry out highways works properly

Shropshire Council has warned utilities companies carrying out work on the county’s roads not to breach the terms of their highways permits, and to carry out work safely – or face possible legal action.

Earlier this month BT was fined following work it carried out at Soulton Road in Wem in May last year.

Shropshire Council officers found that pedestrians were having to walk in traffic as the footpath had been closed without an alternative walkway being provided. It was also found that the site was not set up, or work carried out, as had been agreed with the council and this was causing problems to commuters due to the build-up of traffic.

Shropshire Council took BT to court and they were subsequently fined £10,000 – plus costs and a victim surcharge – for their failure to provide a pedestrian footway and failure to introduce a proper traffic lighting system.

Simon Jones, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways and transport, said:

“The BT incident in Wem was one of a number of recent examples where the terms of a highways permit have been breached, or work carried out unsafely, causing problems for our residents. This also leads to unfair criticism of the council as people mistakenly believe that we are responsible for the resulting inconvenience and congestion.

“We’ll ensure that we do all that is necessary to stop future breaches – and we will take further action through the courts if necessary.”