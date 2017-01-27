Police issue appeal to trace Telford man wanted on recall to prison

West Mercia Police is appealing for help to locate a Telford man who is wanted on recall to prison.

Macauley Dodd, aged 22, was released from prison on licence in November 2016. He was serving a sentence for robbery.

He was recalled to prison on 21 January after breaching the conditions of his release.

Dodd has connections to the Smethwick and Wolverhampton area of the West Midlands

Anyone who has seen him or a man matching his description should call West Mercia Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.