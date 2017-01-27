Oswestry mountaineer takes winning selfie but safely!

Oswestry man Steve Darrall has won a national safety competition to highlight taking selfie’s safely.

National Accident Helpline’s #SelfieSafety competition asked entrants to send a selfie from their favourite UK selfie location. Steve Darrall, 45, from Oswestry, entered a selfie he took on the summit of Glyder Fach in Snowdonia.

Steve, who works in Shrewsbury as a hospital engineer, was one of over 400 entrants to the competition, which was designed as part of Accident Awareness Week.

The Shropshire winner was pleased to have won and also praised mountain rescue teams in Snowdonia for their good work.

He said: ““I am so pleased to have won, and would like to thank all involved for choosing my picture as the winner. I would like to think that my winning might, in some small way, highlight the need to stay safe whilst out in the hills and mountains, here in the UK.

“Every year, there are deaths while people are out walking or climbing, and someone even died last week in the Glyders near to where I took my picture.

“Because of this need for safety, I am a big supporter of the mountain rescue teams that operate in Snowdonia, which is my favourite place to be. They including the Llanberis, Ogwen Valley, Aberglaslyn and South Snowdonia Mountain Rescue teams.

“This is a completely voluntary service that provide essential emergency rescue for all that venture out into the mountains.”

Shortlisted entrants were asked if they took any measures to make sure their selfie was taken safely. Steve said: “I take safety in the mountains very seriously, especially in full winter conditions.”

“I have completed a two day winter mountain safety course, plus I carry all the gear necessary to keep safe. These items include crampons and an ice axe, plus warm weather clothing and extra food.

“I also carry a two man bivvy shelter in case the weather turns bad. I have also completed various navigational courses.”

Research by National Accident Helpline, released in connection with Accident Awareness Week, revealed that four in five Brits (82%) don’t always take care when taking selfies, leading them to create the #SelfieSafety campaign.