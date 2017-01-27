Mother and daughter to launch third book promoting differences and disabilities

A mother and daughter promoting differences and disabilities through a series of books are set to launch the third instalment this year.

Jo Allmond, of Broseley, and Jess Hiles used the latter’s childhood drawings as a basis for Jess The Goth Fairy, a series of books teaching youngsters that it is okay to be different.

Having released two books and toured the country speaking at literary festivals and schools, the pair are now hoping to generate funding for the third ‘She’s Still My Nan’, influenced by Jess’ grandmother’s battle with dementia.

And they are looking for funds and support to complete the project.

The tales are brought to life by Bristol-based illustrator Emily Daly and the pair already have around ten books planned, each focusing on a different aspect of disability or difference.

The fairy character and the message behind the books are inspired by Jess, who has learning and physical disabilities and lives independently in Worcestershire – teaching sign language, fundraising for national charity Macintyre and working in a garden nursery, as well as being a National Special Olympics gold medal winner.

Her mother Jo, who lives in Broseley, said: “We have been working with the Macintyre Dementia Project and that’s where the idea of the third book came from. It was quite emotional writing it, we cried a lot and laughed a lot.

“It helped Jess understand more about her nan’s condition and we hope it will help others too once it’s published. It’s difficult when someone is acting differently but we wanted to send out the message that they’re still the same person, hence the title She’s Still My Nan.”

As well as raising the funds needed to publish the third book, the pair would love to visit more schools to spread Jess’ message and are also hoping to see their dreams of animating the stories realised if they can find animators willing to help with the project.