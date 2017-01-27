Match Preview: Gillingham V Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town are targeting their third consecutive win tomorrow when they travel to Priestfield to face Gillingham.

Victories against Oldham and Bradford on home soil – Salop’s first consecutive home league wins since March 2016; has given the club renewed optimism.

The loan signing of striker Stephen Humphrys from Fulham yesterday, has further bolstered Paul Hurst’s attack. The 19-year-old will be hoping to make his debut against Gillingham.

Bryn Morris, a recent acquisition from Premier League Middlesbrough, could be handed his first start.

Louis Dodds (calf) and Ryan McGivern (shoulder) have returned to training, but are likely to be unavailable for tomorrow’s fixture.

AJ Leitch-Smith (knee) continues to miss out, whilst the future of midfielder Ian Black is still up in the air.

Captain Adam El-Abd who started on the bench last week because of a groin injury. He could be reinstated to the line-up.

Town won on their last visit to Gillingham, with goals from Sullay Kaikai, Andy Mangan, and Jean Louis-Akpa-Akpro, sealing a 3-2 victory.

Former Norwich City and Bournemouth defender Ady Pennock, takes charge of Gillingham at home for the first time.

The Kent based side will be without Bradley Garmston (hamstring), whilst winger Lee Martin (ankle) has not featured at all this campaign. Chris Herd is rated as 50/50 after sustaining a knock in the 2-2 draw against table-toppers Sheffield United.

Aaron Morris (knee) is another player who is out for the team that are in 17th place.

Gillingham’s home match against AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday night, was postponed due to a frozen pitch.

Possible Line Ups:

Gillingham: (4-4-1-1)

1. Nelson, 6. Oshilaja, 4. Herd, 2. Jackson, 5. Ehmer, 7. Wagstaff, 44. Wright, 21. List, 8. Hessenthaler, 10. McDonald, 23. Dack

Subs: 9. Donnelly, 11. Knott, 13. Hadler, 16. Osaoabe, 22. Dickenson, 33. Byrne, 50. Emmanuel-Thomas

Shrewsbury Town: (4-4-2)

1. Leutwiler, 2. Riley, 22. Nsiala, 24. El-Abd, 12. Brown, 18. Deegan, 16. Morris, 8. Ogogo, 23. Rodman, 19. Ladapo, 9. Humphrys

Subs: 3.Sadler 7. Whalley, 14. Grimmer, 15. Smith, 21. Halstead, 32. Anderson, 37. Barnett

Other League One Fixtures:

AFC Wimbledon P – P (fixture clash)

Bristol Rovers V Swindon

Bolton V Charlton

Bury V Walsall

Fleetwood V Southend

Northampton V Coventry

Oldham V Bradford

Peterborough V MK Dons

Scunthorpe V Port Vale

Preview by: Ryan Hillback