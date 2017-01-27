Law firm sponsorship supports rising equestrian star

Solicitors Bowcock & Pursaill will sponsor Shropshire event rider Danielle Meehan as she aims to compete at the top level of the equine sport.

The sponsorship is a good fit for the legal firm, which has a reputation for specialising in equine and agricultural law issues for clients across Shropshire, Staffordshire, Derbyshire and the UK.

Danielle, aged 27, an Equine Sales Manager at Shrewsbury firm Dechra Veterinary Products, has been riding since she was six years old and is currently in training with Olympic silver medallist Jeanette Brakewell, based in Uttoxeter, as she aims to rise through the ranks to the top of her sport.

She said: “I competed at the Pony Club NFU National Championships before I went to university then I began training with Jeanette and a rider called Becky-Mullan Feroze, and between them they have helped bring me on to the level I am now.

“I absolutely love the adrenaline of eventing and my aim now is to bring on more horses and work to compete at the top level.

“That’s only possible with sponsorship like this which helps cover everything from entry fees to petrol, and I’m extremely grateful to Bowcock & Pursaill for their support and I’m hoping this season will be even more successful.”

Eventing is one of the most challenging competitions for horse and rider as it tests their skills across cross country, show jumping and dressage, typified in top competitions such as Badminton Horse Trials.

Catherine Whittles, equine specialist solicitor at Bowcock & Pursaill, said: “What Danielle has achieved so far is great, but eventing is an expensive sport.

“We are delighted to be able to support her so she can reach the next level, and we wish her every success in the coming season.”