Land Rover stolen from driveway in Craven Arms

Police are investigating after a green Land Rover Defender was stolen from the driveway of a property in Craven Arms.

The incident happened sometime between 5pm on Monday 16 January and 8.35am on Tuesday 17 January, when the classic Land Rover was removed from the drive of the property in Halford Meadow.

Neither set of keys has been reported as missing by the owner and police are aware of thefts of similar vehicles in the area over recent weeks, including a grey Toyota pick up that was reported stolen from a farm in Seifton, Craven Arms and a blue Land Rover reported stolen from a property on Corvedale Road, Craven Arms that were reported on 12 January.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 86s of 17 January.

Alternatively, if you want to give information but don’t want to give your name you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or use their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers.org.uk.