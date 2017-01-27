Former Shrewsbury Town loanee re-joins Scottish side St Mirren

Former Shrewsbury Town loanee Stephen McGinn has re-joined his first club St Mirren on an 18-month deal.

The 28-year-old made 18 appearances, scoring twice, for Salop during a 2013 loan spell from Watford.

He scored his first goal for Shrewsbury in a 2-1 home defeat against Sheffield United in February of the above year.

McGinn began his career with the Buddies scoring eight times in 86 games. He scored his first senior goal on his starting game; a 5-1 defeat against former European Cup winners Celtic.

He joined Watford in January 2010, and would score twice in 42 games for the club. Stints at Sheffield United and Dundee followed.

McGinn signed for Wycombe in 2015 live on Sky Sports’ programme ‘92live.’ He would go on to score one league goal in 29 matches.

Speaking two days ago, Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth, disclosed the decision to release McGinn.

He told wycombewanderers.co.uk: “Stevie needs to play games and that wasn’t something I could offer him here, so we felt it was best for all parties to give him the opportunity to pursue first-team football elsewhere.”

In the four years that McGinn first played for St Mirren, the club played every league match in the top flight.

However, Jack Ross’ side look in danger of slipping to the third tier, as the club currently sit bottom of the Scottish Championship, seven points from safety.

