Discover Attingham Park in a different light with the 2017 Night Run

The Night Run returns to illuminate the night at Attingham Park, the National Trust property on the outskirts of Shrewsbury.

Families, novice runners and outdoor enthusiasts can take part in Attingham’s Night Run, on Saturday 18 March 2017. Participants have two routes, the 2km Explorer Route is perfect for families looking for a way to have fun and exercise together or new runners taking part. The 6km Adventurer route is ideally suited for anyone searching for a new running challenge.

The run starts in front of the glowing regency mansion, with the route taking runners along the popular Mile Walk, through the historic Pleasure Grounds and past the Walled Garden. Both routes will be traffic free and spread across paths, grass and trails rather than tarmac. Runners should also bring a head torch to see along the routes!

This is the thirs year Attingham will host the Night Run, which is part of a national series of night time trail running events held at National Trust sites across the country.

Events and Programming Officer at Attingham Park, Rebekah Ingham, said: “We’re really excited to be able to host Night Run at Attingham for its third year! Last year we welcomed over 300 glowing runners to take part in this after dark event, which gives runners the opportunity to see the park in an unusual and unique way, and get active at the same time. Night Run is just one of the range of sport events and activities that Attingham plays host to – we’re hoping to see visitors from all over Shropshire and those that already love Attingham on the night!”

Places are limited for the two routes and must be booked in advance.

Night Run starts at 6.30pm, with registration from 5pm. A head torch for running is ideal, though a hand-held torch can be used. The course is over good tracks and trails but suitable running or walking footwear is strongly recommended. All runners can have their faces painted for free before joining in an exciting warm up with fitness instructors, and once they’ve completed the route, everyone will also receive a glow in the dark commemorative medal and goody bag.

To take part, book online at: https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/features/join-us-for-a-night-run .

For more information please email info@NTnightrun.co.uk or call the helpline on 03332 400 463 (Monday-Friday, 9am-5pm).