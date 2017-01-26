Shrewsbury Town complete loan signing of Fulham’s Stephen Humphrys

Shrewsbury Town have completed their sixth piece of transfer business of the January window; as Stephen Humphrys joins until the end of the campaign.

The 19-year-old joins Aristote Nsiala, Alex Rodman, Bryn Morris, Tyler Roberts, and Freddie Ladapo in committing their immediate futures to the club.

Humphrys is highly rated at Craven Cottage, and has already made three substitute appearances for Slavisa Jokanovic’s side.

The youngster is the third player to sign for Salop on loan from Fulham in recent times, following in the footsteps of Jack Grimmer and Larnell Cole.

Humphrys has expressed his delight in joining Paul Hurst’s revolution.

He told shrewsburytown.com: “I came to watch the game on Saturday and I was really impressed by the atmosphere, the fans were great, they obviously got the 1-0 win over Oldham and I thought they were the better team.

“I’ve been here a few days training, I’ve been welcomed in and it just seems like a really nice club to be at. The stadium’s really nice and I’ve been into the town centre the other day and it seems like a really nice place to be.

“The standard here is really good, there’s some good players and hopefully the team will pull together and get the three points on Saturday.”

