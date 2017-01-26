Record number of local producers to attend Cosford Food Festival

Organisers of the Cosford Food Festival say that applications for the 2017 event are flying in with a record number of local producers applying to attend the two day event.

This year, over 90 local producers of the finest artisan food and drink will be exhibiting at the annual festival, held in the unique setting of the Royal Air Force Museum Cosford.

Now in its fifth year, the festival is firmly established as one of the biggest events on the Museum’s calendar and last year attracted almost 14,000 visitors over the two days. This year’s festival will take place on 22-23 July and whilst there may be six months to go, organisers are already busy preparing to serve up another great event and are delighted with the response from local businesses wanting to be part of it.

Popular favorites on the food festival scene along with exciting new local producers are all applying to come on-board for this year’s festival. Applications from a much wider Midlands reach than ever before ensures that the Cosford Food Festival is guaranteed to deliver a tasty menu of food, drink and entertainment to suit everyone’s taste buds. Visitors can look forward to feasting on street food with flavours from around the world and enjoy a wide variety of local beers, ciders, spirits and fizz whilst soaking up the festival atmosphere!

RAF Museum Cosford Public Events Manager, Abi Betteridge said: “It’s rewarding to know that word is spreading about the Cosford Food Festival and that demand for an event like this is high – last year’s increase in numbers shows we are doing something right. We are determined to make this year’s event even better, with more street food on offer for visitors to enjoy throughout the day and plenty more producers for foodies to stock up their cupboards and enjoy great food at home.

“We are also putting in a number of measures this year to improve the experience for visitors which include a new parking area for exhibitors, freeing up more spaces on site for visitors. Plus, we will be running two park & ride busses this year for those travelling by train or using the overflow parking area, making getting in and out of the festival much quicker and easier for visitors.

“We’ve already received some fantastic applications, but if there are any local businesses with a devilishly tasty offer who want to be involved in this year’s event, it’s not too late!”

With additional entertainment including cooking demonstrations and live music being lined up for festival goers, organisers are confident the event will not only appeal to food lovers but also families who are looking for an enjoyable day out. Tickets to the festival are now available to purchase in advance via the Museum website www.rafmuseum.org/cosford.

The closing date for exhibitor applications is Tuesday 28 February.