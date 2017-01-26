New team makes waves at Ocean Telecom

Telecoms firm Ocean Telecom, has expanded with the addition of a support team for its business customers.

The multidisciplinary team has been set up as part of a restructure to streamline the customer experience and reflects Ocean Telecom’s commitment to investing in service and support for its 200 plus business clients.

The firm – a leading provider of business mobile, landline, broadband, IT and hosting already provide support for some of the region’s largest organisations, including Hawk Group, Shropshire Council and the Robert Jones & Agnes Hunt hospital.

The team will be led by Robin Talbot, with support from Ben Ridgeway, Darren Lavender, Ash Darrell and Arabella Rose, who are all based in Ocean Telecom’s Oswestry-based office.

Robin Talbot, lead technical support, said:

“Our new support team brings together the skills and knowledge from all areas of our business and will enable us to resolve any telecommunications or IT difficulties our customers are experiencing. Our aim is always to get our customers back up-and-running within an hour. We understand that without the communications infrastructure we provide their organisation cannot function. My team are available around the clock to offer their guidance and support to organisations within a range of sectors.

“Firms in Shropshire are seeing strong improvement in business conditions as confidence returns to the UK economy and as our clients continue to grow we are braced to support them.”

The restructuring of the team follows the firm’s move into a 1700sqft office space at the end of last year on Mile Oak Industrial Estate, Maesbury Road, Oswestry, designed to facilitate predicted growth this year of 20%.