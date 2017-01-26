Medication taken from veterinary practice in Market Drayton

Medication was yesterday stolen from a veterinary practice in Market Drayton along with an amount of cash.

The incident happened between 11.15pm and 11.30pm on Wednesday 25 January, when unknown offender or offenders forced entry into a premises on Adderley Road.

An amount of cash and prescription medication are believed to have been taken and police officers are appealing for anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in the area to contact them.

Detective Inspector Sarah Wagstaff of West Mercia Police said: “I would like to remind people that they should only take medication that has been prescribed to them by a health professional.

“The medication taken during this burglary is intended for animal use and could be harmful if taken by someone it is not intended for.

“If you come into contact with any of the items taken or have any information about the incident you can contact police on 101, quoting incident number 779s of 25 January.”

Alternatively, if you want to give information but don’t want to give your name you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or use their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers.org.uk . Crimestoppers are not part of the police, when you contact them you won’t be identified. The only person who knows you have given information is you.