Labrador rescued after falling down disused mine shaft in Highley

Firefighters today rescued a Labrador that had fallen 15 meters down a disused mine shaft in Highley near Bridgnorth.

Four fire appliances were mobilised from Bridgnorth, Cleobury Mortimer and Wellington at just before 2.10pm and spent around two hours at the scene.

Crews, including the specialist animal rescue team, used rope rescue and a harness to reach Pippa the Labrador who was given pet oxygen therapy.

Firefighters also used small gear, a snake eye camera, breathing apparatus and dragon lights as part of the rescue operation.

The dog was reported to be cold and shocked but otherwise unhurt.