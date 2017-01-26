Labrador rescued after falling down disused mine shaft in Highley

Firefighters today rescued a Labrador that had fallen 15 meters down a disused mine shaft in Highley near Bridgnorth.
Four fire appliances were mobilised from Bridgnorth, Cleobury Mortimer and Wellington at just before 2.10pm and spent around two hours at the scene.
Crews, including the specialist animal rescue team, used rope rescue and a harness to reach Pippa the Labrador who was given pet oxygen therapy.
Firefighters also used small gear, a snake eye camera, breathing apparatus and dragon lights as part of the rescue operation.
The dog was reported to be cold and shocked but otherwise unhurt.
This is the moment FF Stratford descended into the shaft to rescue pippa the lab. #dogrescue pic.twitter.com/S8UZU3IPfi
— Wellington Station (@SFRSWellington) January 26, 2017
This is the moment FF Stratford met Pippa surprisingly in excellent condition. A good team effort from all pic.twitter.com/LwtCjvHpYW
— Wellington Station (@SFRSWellington) January 26, 2017
Crews along with Cleobury have successfully rescued Pippa the lab from a 15m disused mine shaft pic.twitter.com/V2G7plXDs9
— Wellington Station (@SFRSWellington) January 26, 2017