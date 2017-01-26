Former Shrewsbury Town midfielder joins Plymouth Argyle

Former Shrewsbury Town midfielder Antoni Sarcevic, signs for League Two Plymouth Argyle; whilst Mark Ellis completes a loan move to Forest Green Rovers.

Sarcevic was released by Shrewsbury in December, after making 15 appearances for the club.

He began his career at Manchester City but failed to feature in the first team. Following a spell at Woodley Sports, Sarcevic scored once in 16 games for Crewe.

He made his name at Chester, helping the club achieve promotion to the Conference. He scored 21 goals in 73 games for the club, before joining Fleetwood in 2013.

During a three-year stint at the Cod Army, Sarcevic produced 20 goals in 138 games.

The former England C international will wear the number 7 shirt at Plymouth, whilst the length of his deal has not yet been confirmed by the Derek Adams’ side.

Elsewhere, ex Salop defender Mark Ellis, has completed a loan move to Conference side Forest Green Rovers.

The former Bolton defender, who featured 47 times for Shrewsbury, had a short stint at Forest Green in 2009.

Article by: Ryan Hillback