Entries for Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life 2017 now open

Shropshire women are being encouraged to continue exercising by signing up now to Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life 2017.

The charity is urging women of all ages, shapes and sizes to choose their event – Race for Life 5k, 10k or Pretty Muddy – and pledge to take part in a Race for Life event.

With events in Telford and at Weston Park local ladies are not short of choice and by signing up to Race for Life right now.

Lucy de Leuw, Cancer Research UK’s Marketing Manager, said: “Signing up to take part in Race for Life is a great way for women to set themselves a new and exciting challenge for 2017.

“Race for Life events are non-competitive and participants can choose to walk, jog or run around the course. Whether they’re planning a 5k amble with friends, a 10k sprint or a mud-splattered race around Pretty Muddy, every step women take will help to bring forward the day when all cancers are cured.

“Every day, around 85 people are diagnosed with cancer in the West Midlands*. That’s why we’re calling on women in this area to make 2017 a year to remember. Together, we can stop this devastating disease in its tracks.”

One in two people in the UK will be diagnosed with cancer at some stage in their lives, but the good news is more people are surviving the disease now than ever before. Survival rates have doubled since the early 1970s and Cancer Research UK’s work has been at the heart of that progress.

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with Tesco, is an inspiring women-only series of 5k, 10k and Pretty Muddy events which raise millions of pounds every year to help beat cancer sooner

Lucy continued: “We’re delighted to be able to bring Pretty Muddy back to Weston Park as it is one of the only Pretty Muddy events in the country to have both a 5K & 10K course. It has all the fun and camaraderie that people have come to expect of Race for Life – but with added mud, thrills and spills.

“By taking part in Race for Life, women can make a real difference in the fight against cancer. Signing up is a great motivation for them to pull on their leggings, limber up and stick to those New Year’s resolutions. We urge ladies to sign up right now and show their support.”

To enter Race for Life today visit raceforlife.org or call 0300 123 0770.