Walkers for 2017 Pontesbury Potter advised to sign up now

Places for the 21st Anniversary Charity Walk, Pontesbury Potter, are filling up fast as people come together to raise funds for the Severn Hospice.

A popular charity walk is celebrating its 21st year on 11 March 2017 with a new route and anyone hoping to take part is being advised to register now as places are filling up fast.

Severn Hospice is encouraging its supporters to register on its very popular annual Pontesbury Potter as soon as possible as places are already limited, with determined walkers, ramblers and runners once again preparing to set out on this tough 13 mile mountain and valley trail.

Hannah Gamston, Fundraising Officer for events at Severn Hospice, said: “The Pontesbury Potter is an incredibly popular event, over 350 people have already registered their place. It’s a tough 13 mile trail through Shropshire and the route always offers beautiful views of our wonderful countryside. The walk is suitable for experienced fell runners and ramblers as well as those who are looking for a new challenge.

“Alan Morris has designed a new route for us again this year and it promises to be a lovely day out exploring the Shropshire countryside. We are encouraging anyone who wants to take part to register as quickly as possible, as we anticipate the event filling up very soon.”

Registration costs £15 and each person taking part will be asked to raise a minimum of £30 in sponsorship. Children’s tickets cost £10 each and are available for ages 8-16. This event is not suitable for children under 8 years of age and all children must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

For more information, or to register online for the Pontesbury Potter, please visit www.severnhospice.org.uk.

Alternatively, please call the fundraising team on 01952 221 351 or email: fundraising@severnhospice.org.uk.