Shropshire telecommunications company signs first franchisee

A Shropshire telecommunications company which provides nationwide services has franchised – with the first new business opening in Wessex.

Fluid Network Solutions, a national supplier with its head office in Shrewsbury, was set up by Rob Tolley in 2003 and has grown steadily year on year.

Now Mr Tolley has welcomed franchisees Will Job and Carol Watkinson to use the strength of the brand and extensive established business relationships to launch their own business.

He said: “When I launched Fluid 13 years ago I intended to have a small business but it has grown far beyond all expectations.

“This comes as a result of the huge changes in the industry which have seen telecommunications and broadband become essential items for all businesses across all industries.

“Very rapidly the mobile phone and the internet have completely changed the way we communicate, the way we do business and even the way we plan and live our lives.

“We work with businesses to provide them with up to date technology best suited to individual companies at the right price.

“Due to demand for our services there is now a need for regional directors to manage new clients – and run their own businesses with a complete back-up support system.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome Will and Carol on board as our first franchise team.”

Mr Job said he and his partner are looking forward to providing telecommunications services for businesses and organisations in Swindon, Bath and surrounding areas.

He said: “I have previously developed telecoms products for large manufacturers and provided support to them and I am looking forward to being part of the growing industry.”

Fluid provides hosted telephony, telephone systems, BT lines and calls and superfast broadband for businesses.

Working in line with fibre broadband Fluid is set to become one of the largest companies of it’s kind.

Mr Tolley set up his own firm to be honest, open and ethical, providing the highest level of service and communications and at the same time increase efficiency and reduce costs for their customers.

And this is something he is adamant to maintain.

“We are providing full training, support and guidance. Although our franchisees will have their own business they will never be alone, we will be with them every step of the way,” he added.