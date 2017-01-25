Shropshire pharmacist urges people to shop local

A Shropshire pharmacist is urging people to do all they can to help their local pharmacies remain at the heart of the community in 2017.

As we go into a new year and the pressures of funding and strains on the over-burdened health service continue to bite, Martin Lunt, owner of Lunts Pharmacies is asking people to think very hard and shop local.

He points out that the local pharmacist can do anything the larger town centre pharmacist offers and has the added incentive of being on the doorstep, with advice and services available without the need to travel.

With pharmacies in Shrewsbury, Craven Arms and Pontesbury, Lunts is well established with a wealth of experience which instills the trust that only many years of serving the local community can bring.

“We all see the problems of the NHS being screened almost on a daily basis on our televisions. We are acutely aware of the funding issues within the service, the cuts and juggling of finances that have to be made in an effort to keep the whole thing afloat,” he said.

“It is also very clear that the increasing strain on GP surgeries and hospital A&Es is adding to what is already a very bleak picture.

“The pharmacist is being asked and encouraged to take on more and more responsibility in dealing with minor injuries and ailments and so on.

“This isn’t a new skill we have suddenly developed, we have always been able to administer advice and recommend treatment and remedies, but it is something people rarely considered in the past.

“Pharmacists have decades of experience and are able to dispense this advice and service. I passionately believe in what we do and am urging people to help in keeping the pharmacist at the heart of the local community.

“For the local pharmacy to continue we must have the support of the community. We are there to help but need that support from people to shop local. We are a much-needed and highly-valued part of society. Help us to stay in the community and serve everyone locally.”

Mr Lunt said that the local pharmacist is a focal point of the community and a valued point of contact. It also meant that people can get their prescriptions and other items within easy distance and without the need to travel.

“Pharmacists offer quick and easy access to an expert, without the need for an appointment, who can advise on a range of health issues, the safe use of prescription or over-the-counter medicines and the promotion of helping to stay healthy.

“We are also able to deal with many questions and conditions people believe they need a visit to the GP or hospital A&E for.

“It’s important to educate people into coming to the pharmacist first. If the symptoms are something we don’t feel able to help with we will always refer the patient to their GP.

“We are there to help and it’s important for the public to remember the local pharmacists and to use them. We have been at the heart of the community for a long time and we want to ensure we stay there.”