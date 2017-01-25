Shropshire-based Pipekit launches its first own brand product

Pipekit, an independent plastic pipe distributor, based in Annscroft has launched its first own brand product in the form of Tubester.

Tubester, a secure solution for storing and recycling used fluorescent tubes, was launched this year after Pipekit conducted market research into the needs of electrical contractors. The findings highlighting a gap in the market for a cost effective product that can safely store and transport used tubes prior to recycling.

Martyn Rowlands, M.D at Pipekit explains: “Our research showed that despite the industry being fully aware of the WEEE directives demands and its recycling requirements of fluorescent tubes, there was a definite misalignment between the intention and the actual reality. Those surveyed put that at the door of few fit for purpose solutions. As a result, we saw a good opportunity to launch a new Pipekit product to the market that could support the process and facilitate compliance”.

Just under half of electrical contractors polled required better solutions for storing used fluorescent tubes. Whilst one in four acknowledged that the lack of fit for purpose solutions was compromising their recycling habits and compliance with the WEEE Directive.

The survey also revealed that 40% of electrical contractors admitted to only using boxes or often leaving tubes loose in vans prior to disposal. Despite the risk of tubes easily breaking and not being able to recycle them safely or at all. Asked why, 50% cited a lack of readily available, fit for purpose storage solutions, as the main reason.

Tubester is manufactured by Pipekit from robust recyclable HDPE twin walled tube. Available as standard in 1.8M and 2.4M variants. Other lengths are available on request. Tubester comes fitted with robust end caps, one of which is removable for ease of opening and safe containment.

Martyn adds: “We’re really excited at bringing our first own brand product to market and have started to sell Tubester online and over the counter at Pipekit. Despite it being early in the product’s development, interest is high and we plan to push it out to other distributors in the near future and hopefully make the handling and recycling of used fluorescent tubes easier for all.”

The survey also revealed that 80% of electrical contractors stated that there needs to be more recycling outlets available to make the disposal of tubes easier and help drive recycling rates higher.