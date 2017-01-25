Salon Ten shortlisted for West Midlands Beauty Salon of the Year

A Shropshire hair and beauty salon is celebrating reaching the finals of a prominent hair and beauty competition.

Salon Ten, in Much Wenlock, has been announced as a finalist in the Beauty Salon of the Year category, for the West Midlands region, in the English Hair & Beauty Awards.

The award, which acknowledges the best in the business, goes to a salon that provides impeccable service, innovative and inspiring beauty treatments and results that really work.

The salon was shortlisted based on online polling from the public who had been voting online throughout December.

Salon Ten owner Nicky Marcar and her team are now invited to the glittering award ceremony final which will be held on 19 March at Athena in Leicester.

Nicky said she was very proud of her beauty team for making it to the final of the esteemed competition.

She said: “What a fabulous start to our 10th year in business! We are delighted to have made it to the last six beauty salons in the West Midlands and can’t wait to attend the awards ceremony in March.

“Reaching the finals is particularly special because it was voted for by the people who really count – our clients. We’d like to say ‘thank you’ to everyone who supported us.

“Simply being named in the top six against such tough competition across the region is a huge honour. Although we all have our fingers crossed that we’ll be named overall winners!”

Salon Ten offers four serene therapy rooms where customers receive specialist attention from a range of head to toe pampering therapies.

Nicky is no stranger to awards. The Salon Ten team are also experts in hairdressing, hair extensions and wigs, and have previously won accolades for hairdressing and wig services.