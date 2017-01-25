Pure Telecom announced as cricket event sponsors

A leading Shropshire telecoms company has announced an important sponsorship deal.

Pure Telecom, which has its head office on Shrewsbury Business Park, has been revealed as the new backer of the Shropshire cricket challenge, the largest annual business networking event in the county.

The firm, which specialises in a range of communication services, will be the headline sponsor for the next three years.

“We have agreed a contract to support this amazing event which has become one of the most significant days in the Shropshire business calendar, attracting over 700 people from throughout the region,” said Matt Sandford, managing director of Pure Telecom.

“It is also an important fund-raiser, collecting considerable amounts of money for charity over the years, and of course this will continue,” Matt added.

Toby Shaw, chairman of Shropshire County Cricket Club, said he was looking forward to working closely with Matt Sandford and the team at Pure Telecom and was grateful for their support.

“Our annual hospitality day at Wrekin College, which will now be known as the Pure Telecom Cricket Challenge, has been established for over a decade and has become a phenomenal success, selling out each year.

“It is loyally supported by businesses within Shropshire and also from further afield, who enjoy the opportunity to network in relaxed surroundings while also watching some top class cricket.

“We are proud that the event has raised more than £250,000 for charity in total over the years, which has benefited Shropshire County Cricket Club and several other local good causes.

“With the support of Pure Telecom we look forward to this hugely popular day continuing to go from strength to strength in years to come.”