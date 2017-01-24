Shukers expands Telford dealership to meet demand

A well-known Shropshire vehicle group is expanding its Telford dealership to meet increased customer demand.

Shukers, one of the county’s leading motoring firms, will develop its base in Holyhead Road in Ketley after a highly successful first year at the site.

“Following an excellent initial 12 months in business, we are delighted to announce that we are further developing the Shukers in Telford dealership in order to meet the growing demand for our Subaru, SsangYong & Isuzu brands,” said Samantha Haydon on behalf of Shukers.

“Our base at Vanguard Way in Shrewsbury has outgrown its current facility and so for various reasons, including increased vehicle parking requirements and the expansion of our service and parts facilities, we need to re-locate to a much larger site.”

From the end of January all brands will be transferred to an enhanced Shukers at Holyhead Road for services, sales, aftersales and parts, following extensive investment and continued development of the Telford site.

The firm’s long-standing and experienced team of staff will move over and its ‘collection and delivery service’ for servicing and repairs will be expanded.

Samantha, added: “We will also extend our ‘test drive at home or work’ programme across Shropshire, Cheshire and North Wales for all new or used Subaru, SsangYong and Isuzu models.

“This will be an exciting year for Shukers in Telford and we look forward to welcoming customers to the hospitality area at our newly refurbished showrooms.”