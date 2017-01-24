Shropshire law firm expands family law sector of the business

A leading Shropshire law firm have recruited to expand the family law sector of the business.

Wright, McMillan Bennett, known as WMB Law, is based in Kingsland House at Stafford Court on Stafford Park in Telford and is a long established firm in the county.

Joining the current team is experienced solicitor Jackie Meredith, who grew up locally and lives in Telford, having recently worked in Shrewsbury. Jackie, said: “I have always been passionate about helping families who are experiencing problems with their relationships and I am a member of several Law Society family and resolution panels.

“I am also a member of the Law Society Children Panel, often working with local authorities on issues such as child in need, case conferences and care proceedings, thereby assisting both parents and children with these issues.”

Louise Hill, from Telford, has been awarded a training contract and becomes a trainee solicitor in the department. Louise held a managerial role in customer service after gaining her degree, followed by over a decade gaining experience in criminal law through public service. Outside of the office, Louise is a qualified coach with Newport & District Swimming Club, having been a former county swimming champion in her youth.

Making up the trio of new appointments is former Idsall School student Daisy Shelley, aged 18, who lives in Little Dawley, Telford, and has been taken on as an apprentice, having previously worked in the retail sector for a large company.

Welcoming the new staff members on board, WMB director and head of the family department, Sarah Phillips, commented: “Having been in existence for over 30 years, WMB Law is a well established firm which trades on its reputation and is currently entering an exciting new period through rebranding and refurbishment of its offices. We will also shortly be launching a bespoke new website produced by design company Salop Creative, of Shrewsbury.

“These three new local appointments will help the firm to further grow and develop as we continue our support of local projects for young people, including sponsorship of a boys football team and other events, ensuring that WMB Law remains part of the local community while providing a high level of service to our clients.”