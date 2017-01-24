Shropshire company says there’s still a high demand for paper printers and copiers

There is still a high demand for paper printers and copiers despite the latest technological revolution to hit the photocopying industry, according to a Shropshire company.

The claims follow the latest developments unveiled in the photocopying world which are likely to see a new brand of printers and copiers produced which will not need ink or toner.

Those working on the project in Holland say its aims of ‘softly burning’ paper using lasers could well be the next evolution in printing and may be available commercially within the next couple of years.

Adrian Casey, managing director of Unique Copiers, in St Georges, Telford, says this latest news highlights the ever-changing world of technology within the industry but also shows that copiers are here to stay.

“Unique Copiers has more than 20 years experience in photocopying and we have seen so many changes and upgrades during that period. The idea of soft burning looks like it is finally becoming a reality and could form the basis of the next generation of copiers,” he said.

“It will bring many advantages. The new copier will not require an ink or toner cartridge so will be more cost effective, the general working of the printer will improve and the benefits to the environment will be huge.

“Billions of pounds worth of these cartridges are sold each year but it is estimated that less than 30 per cent can be recycled and it takes about 450 years for them to be totally decomposed.

“Unique Copiers continues to be at the forefront of the industry in offering the very best products and services to our customers. We are able to bring our wealth of experience to bear in making sure our clients remain ahead of the field.

“When this new innovation comes out we will embrace it and be in a position to supply and service it.”

The new system is being developed at the University of Technology at Delft in Holland and those involved in the projects say an infra-red laser ray is passed through a set of lenses and basically burns the paper, printing a series of black carbon dots.

It is a similar procedure to taking a magnifying glass and using the rays of the sun to burn paper. The clever bit with this scheme, however, is to soft burn the paper and avoid it setting on fire.

A series of pulses are sent from the laser to form the black dots and the intensity of those dots can be varied – making the final writing darker or lighter – by varying the duration of the pulses.

Tocano is the company behind the development of the new printer and they say lab tests have confirmed the new technique of an inkless printer satisfies all the requirements of black and white printing.