MP Philip Dunne disappointed by HSBC Ludlow closure

Ludlow’s MP Philip Dunne has said the decision by HSBC to close their branch in the town was very disappointing for local customers.

HSBC have decided to close their branch at the top of Corve Street on Friday 19th May 2017. The closure forms part of HSBC’s nationwide plan to close over 60 branches, as the number of customers visiting branches in person has fallen 40% in the past five years.

HSBC plan to transfer administration of accounts in Ludlow to its Leominster branch after the closure, but customers will be able to access the same services in any HSBC branch they choose. The bank says it has no plans to close its other branches in South Shropshire in Bishop’s Castle, where it is the last bank in town, or Bridgnorth.

HSBC business and personal banking customers will also be able to pay in, deposit cheques, withdraw cash, and request a balance from the Post Office, although this is also threatened by closure of its One Stop host in Ludlow.

Mr Dunne said: “I am very disappointed by this latest decision to close a bank branch in Ludlow. While I understand this reflects the changing needs of customers in the 21st century, with more and more people using mobile or online banking, local banks provide a vital service, especially for the vulnerable and the elderly who have not adapted to today’s technology or who need personal assistance to conduct transactions or get advice.

“I am seeking an urgent meeting with HSBC as soon as possible, to seek more information about their decision to remove their branch in Ludlow, and how they will support customers who cannot travel and the staff currently working in the branch.”