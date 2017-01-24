Former Shrewsbury Town striker joins Bury as player-coach

Former Shrewsbury Town striker Ryan Lowe has re-joined Bury to take up a player-coach role.

The 38-year-old spent the first five years of his professional career at Salop, scoring 37 goals in 194 appearances.

He was part of the Town side that achieved promotion back to the Football League, by virtue of winning the Conference play-off final in 2004.

Lowe left Shrewsbury for then League Two side Chester City, and scored twice in a 3-0 FA Cup upset against Nottingham Forest. His first spell lasted just one season, but he would return to the club in 2008.

The Liverpudlian has had three separate stints at Crewe Alexandra, notching 26 goals in 89 games.

He was part of the Sheffield Wednesday team that achieved promotion to the Championship in 2012 – whilst he helped Bury reach League One in 2011.

Lowe is believed to be the favourite to become the next permanent manager of the Shakers, and his coaching at the club has been suggested to be a type of audition.

The veteran told crewealex.net: “I would like to thank Dave (Artell) Kenny (Lunt) and others at Crewe Alexandra for allowing me to return to Bury.

“I have a long association with Bury and they understand it was an opportunity that I could not turn down.

“Coaching is something I want to get involved in and everyone knows that Bury holds a special place in my heart.

“I was out of contract in the summer, and at my age, I had to look towards the future. It is just a shame that the opportunity has come now.

“I didn’t want my Crewe career to end that way and I can only thank the club and the fans for everything they have done for me.

“I’ve always enjoyed my time at Crewe and the fans have always been great with me.”

Article by: Ryan Hillback