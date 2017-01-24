First look at proposed plans for Shrewsbury Oxon Link Road

Plans for a new Oxon Link Road in Shrewsbury are to go on display, it will link the A5 Bypass to the Holyhead Road at Bicton.

The public will be able to find out more about the proposed new Oxon Link Road at an exhibition to be held in Bicton, Shrewsbury, tomorrow, Wednesday 25 and Thursday 26 January.

The road is to be built between the A5 Bypass and the Holyhead Road, as part of the Shrewsbury West ‘sustainable urban extension’ which will also see the development of 750 new homes, up to 12ha of employment land, and a new expanded local centre off Welshpool Road.

Work on the road is due to be completed by 2021 and costing approximately £12m, which Shropshire Council say will be funded by Growth Deal funding via the Marches LEP, and developer contributions.

The exhibition at Oxon Church Hall on Welshpool Road will run from 11am to 8pm on both days. It will give people the opportunity to look at the proposals for the new road, meet the design team from Shropshire Council and Mouchel, ask questions, and make comments.

Simon Jones, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways and transport, said:

“This exhibition is great opportunity for people to see the plans for the new Oxon Link Road, and to ask any questions they may have.”

The proposals will also be available to view on the council’s website from Wednesday 25 January, at shropshire.gov.uk/roadworks.